Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,734 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth $77,003,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,864 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QFIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

