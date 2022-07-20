Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,369 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

