Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 16,257 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of NETSTREIT worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTST opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

