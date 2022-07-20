Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,161,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after buying an additional 54,705 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.21) to €20.00 ($20.20) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.20) to €19.50 ($19.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($20.71) to €19.00 ($19.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Ryanair Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.