Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 23,107 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Legend Biotech worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $18,032,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after buying an additional 371,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $13,621,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $11,032,000.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of -0.57. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

