Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,605 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Futu worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 665,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 262,479 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 478,193 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 257,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

