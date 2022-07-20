Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $498.36 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($954.55) to €960.00 ($969.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

