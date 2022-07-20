Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of BP by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BP by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BP shares. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

BP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

