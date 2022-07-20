Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.