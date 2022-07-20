Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

