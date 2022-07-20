Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.