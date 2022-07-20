Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

