Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

