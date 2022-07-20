Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

