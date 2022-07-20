Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,702 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.4 %

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

