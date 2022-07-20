Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

