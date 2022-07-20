Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of iQIYI worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

