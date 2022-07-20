Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.