Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ANGL stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.