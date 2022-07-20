Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of SLR Investment worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

SLRC opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

SLR Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

