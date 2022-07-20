Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Weibo worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Weibo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Weibo Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.