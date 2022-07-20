Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

