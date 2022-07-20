Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Apollo Investment worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $719.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

