Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 673.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

