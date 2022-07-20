Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

