Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

