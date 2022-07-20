Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
