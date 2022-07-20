Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $4.83 Million in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 177,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $94,399,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $69,462,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,543,000. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $20,061,000.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

