Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

XHR opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

