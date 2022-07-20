Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $378,345,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.