Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,221 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after acquiring an additional 328,414 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

DQ stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

