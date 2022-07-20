Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,873 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,730,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after buying an additional 122,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $91.55.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

