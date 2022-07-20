Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 50,376 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 597.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,464 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,685,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,446 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS PICK opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.