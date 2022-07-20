Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

