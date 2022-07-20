Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $474.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

