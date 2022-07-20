Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

