Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $301.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

