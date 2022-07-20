Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.