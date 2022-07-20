Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,175 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

