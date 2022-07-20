Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,059,709.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $329,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,354,231.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

