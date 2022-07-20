Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,394 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Macerich worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Up 6.8 %

MAC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.