Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 415,799 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,612,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.87%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.