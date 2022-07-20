Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,041 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,041 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,645,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

