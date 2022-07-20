Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,983 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Alamos Gold worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

