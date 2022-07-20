Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 305,936 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.70% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.6 %

EDU opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.