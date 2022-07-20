Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,261 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.79% of Seres Therapeutics worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,218,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,582,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 213,765 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 169,987 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $352.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional purchased 8,738,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

