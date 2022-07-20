Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 66,090 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of HUTCHMED worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,076,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 70,723 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth about $12,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

