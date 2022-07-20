Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,207 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.