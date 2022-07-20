Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,601 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

