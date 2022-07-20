Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 961,073 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 961,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of LivePerson worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LivePerson by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

